Seminar on Allama Iqbal

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 21 (APP):A seminar was organized in the memory of national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal under the auspices of the Department of Pakistan Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Professor Dr. Rozina Anjum Naqvi, former Chairperson Department of Persian Language and Literature, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, was the chief guest. Dr. Rubina Yasmin, Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies, hosted the event. Dr. Rubina Anjum Naqvi, while addressing the students and teachers, enlightened them about the philosophy, poetry and services of Dr. Allama Iqbal.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Rubina Yasmin said that it is our important responsibility to highlight Iqbal’s philosophy and its importance among the students. At the end of the program, Dr. Rubina Yasmin thanked all the participants and reiterated her commitment to conveying Dr. Allama Iqbal’s services to students.