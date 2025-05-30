Seminar held to raise awareness among women voters

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, May 30 (APP):A seminar focused on promoting the importance of voting, especially among women, was held on Friday at Sanat Zaar under the supervision of District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmad.

The event, organized by the District Election Commission, aimed to educate women, who make up nearly half of the electorate, about their voting rights and to address common voter registration issues.

During the seminar, Imtiaz Ahmad highlighted voting as both a constitutional right and a national responsibility. He reaffirmed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s commitment to ensure equal electoral participation, especially for marginalized groups.

Ahmad announced that special initiatives and pilot projects were being launched across Pakistan, including Sargodha, to simplify the voter registration process through Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), with the goal of making the electoral system more inclusive, transparent, and accessible.

Women attendees actively participated, sharing insights on improving the electoral process.

The session also provided guidance on the use of official forms for registration, corrections, and changes to voter details. Emphasizing that women’s engagement is vital to a strong democracy, the DEC reaffirmed the ECP’s commitment to supporting and empowering all voters through continued education and outreach.