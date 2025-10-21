Seminar held at UoS

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 21 (APP):The Nutrition International Pakistan, in collaboration with the Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Sargodha (UoS) on Tuesday organized an awareness seminar to commemorate Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD) Prevention Day.

According to the spokesperson for UOS here, the seminar aimed to raise awareness about the importance of iodine, the health consequences of its deficiency, and to promote the use of iodized salt to ensure better public health outcomes.

The event was graced by Dr Tariq Mahmood Provincial Program Manager USI, as the chief guest, while Dr Shahid Khawar Chairperson presided over the session.

Representatives from Nutrition International, faculty members, students, and professionals from the social sector attended the event in large numbers.

During their presentations, health experts highlighted that iodine is essential for brain development, proper thyroid function, and maintaining body metabolism.

At the conclusion of the seminar, participants reaffirmed their commitment to spreading awareness about the importance of iodine and educational materials were distributed among attendees.