Sehat Insaf Card facility program launched at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The health facility program, Sehat Insaf Card was made operational at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in Abbottabad here Sunday.

On this occasion, Director ATH Dr Athar Lodhi emphasized that public health and the provision of comprehensive facilities are paramount concerns for the hospital.

In a press statement, he said that the program active for the past week, aimed to provide essential services to the underprivileged population and a concerted effort had been launched to raise awareness about the program among the public through a formal campaign. The ATH has a history of actively participating in such initiatives, underscoring its commitment to community health. Despite facing challenges, the hospital administration has prioritized the activation of the Health Facility Program, he said.

Ensuring timely allocation of funds, as pledged by State Life, is seen as crucial to further enhancing the program’s effectiveness and ensuring its benefits reach those in need, he expressed and said that this strategic move was expected to streamline the provision of additional facilities alongside the Health Facility Program, ultimately benefiting the community at large.