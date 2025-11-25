“Seed to Startup 2025” entrepreneurship expo held at PMAS-AAUR

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 25 (APP):The Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMAS-AAUR) Rawalpindi on Tuesday organized the “Seed to Start-up 2025” entrepreneurship expo, focusing on translating research findings into agri-business opportunities, officials said.

The event brought together students, researchers, policymakers, agro-start-ups, and industry representatives. The central theme was “From Research Results to Agri-Business: Entrepreneurship in Plant Breeding, Genetics, and Seed Technology.”

Member of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, inaugurated the expo as the chief guest. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qamar-ul-Zaman, along with the registrar, deans, directors, faculty members, and a large number of students, were also present. Keynote addresses were delivered by Muhammad Azam Khan, Director General of the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, and Aamir Iqbal from Bayer Private Limited.

Addressing the participants, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed said, “It is imperative to transfer agricultural research to farmers. They rely on research institutions for practical guidance, new technologies, and improved advisory services. Events like this expo play a key role in disseminating information and facilitating access to agricultural resources.” He expressed hope that the expo would provide students with internships and training opportunities.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qamar-ul-Zaman emphasised the importance of high-quality seeds and modern technologies for ensuring food security. “Quality seeds are the foundation for high crop yields,” he said, adding that research institutions and industry should collaborate to commercialize innovations so that farmers can benefit from modern technologies. He also highlighted the need to adopt hybrid varieties and advanced agricultural practices to tackle challenges posed by climate change.

The expo featured panel discussions, exhibitions, awareness seminars, and poster presentations, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and engagement between academia and the agriculture industry.