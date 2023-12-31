Security provided to churches in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 31 (APP):The district police have provided foolproof security to faithful at churches in Bahawalpur City and other parts of the district on Sunday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas directed

to provide foolproof security to churches and all other religious places of the Christian community. “An adequate number of

police officers and personnel were deployed in and around churches where faithful came to perform prayers on Sunday.

He added that the personnel of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Traffic Police also deployed at important points on Sunday.