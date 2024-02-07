Security plan finalized for election:DPO

KHANEWAL, Feb 07 (APP):District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that a security plan has been finalized to maintain law and order during the elections.

According to the DPO office, a total of 1452 polling stations have been set up in the district out of which 193 have been declared in category A, 363 in B and 896 polling stations have been declared in category C.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed at all sensitive polling stations to monitor law and order situations and to prevent any untoward incident.

As per the security plan, a total of 2200 police officials and 3700 others including retired employees, Police Qaumi Razakars and officials of other departments would be deployed on security duty.

The elite force would continue patrolling in the district while police reserves would be alert at the police line to deal with any emergency-like situation.