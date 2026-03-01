Security of churches, important places on high alert

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):The security of churches and important places in the provincial capital had been put on high alert.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana issued instructions and said foolproof security should be ensured at important places, while search and combing operations should also be continued around Christian settlements and sensitive areas.

He further directed the supervisory officers to monitor the security arrangements themselves and ensure special surveillance of the city through the cameras of the Safe City Authority.