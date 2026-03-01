Sunday, March 1, 2026
HomeDomesticSecurity of churches, important places on high alert
Domestic

Security of churches, important places on high alert

23
LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):The security of churches and important places in the provincial capital had been put on high alert.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana issued instructions and said foolproof security should be ensured at important places, while search and combing operations should also be continued around Christian settlements and sensitive areas.
He further directed the supervisory officers to monitor the security arrangements themselves and ensure special surveillance of the city through the cameras of the Safe City Authority.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan