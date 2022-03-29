Security Forces, Police kill four terrorists, apprehend one in Lakki IBO

RAWALPINDI, Mar 29 (APP): The Security Forces and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Tuesday killed four terrorists and apprehended one in a joint Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Sheri Khel area of Lakki Marwat.



The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said, “On night, March, 28/29, Army and Police conducted a joint Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Sheri Khel, Lakki Marwat”.



The four terrorists killed during intense exchange of fire were identified as Terrorist Commander Sajid, Terrorist Aleem, Terrorist Aftab and Terrorist Fazal ur Rehman.



The Security Forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.



It added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in kidnapping and terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces.



These terrorists were also involved in shahadat (martyrdom) of a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier in January, 2022.



The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, it said.