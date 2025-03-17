Security conference held to review law and order ahead of Eid

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 17 (APP):A high-level security meeting chaired by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Shamraiz was held at the Rangers headquarters to assess Karachi’s overall law and order situation.

The meeting focused on reviewing the special security plan for upcoming religious events, including Youm-e-Ali, the final days of Ramzan, Chand Raat, and Eid-ul-Fitr, said a news release on Monday.

Discussions were held on intensifying joint operations by Rangers and police against habitual criminals in the city, with additional measures to strengthen security checks at Karachi’s entry and exit points.

Authorities emphasized strict adherence to the provided directives in accordance with laws and regulations. The meeting also included a strategic review to ensure law and order and monitor elements involved in spreading hatred, illegal collection of Zakat, and extremist activities.

Key officials, including the IGP Sindh, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGPs of Special Branch, Operations Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs, and senior officers from the police, Rangers, and intelligence agencies, participated in the meeting.