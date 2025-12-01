Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Dec 01 (APP): The district administration Rawalpindi has imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order, restricting all kind of public gatherings for three days.
According to an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the decision was taken during a meeting of the District Intelligence Committee.
Under the ban, all kinds of public gatherings, rallies, processions, sit-ins, and demonstrations have been banned across the district.
The restrictions will remain in effect from December 1 to December 3, and legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the directives. The administration has urged citizens to comply with the regulations to help maintain peace and order in the city.
