Section 144 extended in Punjab for 8 days

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP): Punjab government on Saturday extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another eight days to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property.

Under the extended order issued by the Home Department, Punjab, all forms of protests,rallies,processions, sit-ins, public gatherings and similar activities have been strictly prohibited across the province.

The ban also restricts the assembly of four or more persons at public places.

Display of weapons, use of loudspeakers (except for Azaan and Friday sermons) and publication or distribution of provocative, hateful, or sectarian material have also been completely banned under Section 144.

The decision to extend Section 144 was taken following recommendations of the 39th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order.

The provincial government issued the notification in view of possible threats to public peace and security concerns.

The order will remain in effect till November 1, 2025.

However, the restrictions will not apply to wedding ceremonies, funeral prayers, burial rituals, courts or officials performing government duties.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department, large public gatherings and protests could serve as soft targets for terrorists or miscreants who may exploit such situations for anti-state activities.

The extension in Section 144 aims to prevent such threats and ensure peace and public safety across the province.

The Home Department has also directed wide public dissemination of information regarding the enforcement of Section 144 to ensure awareness and compliance.