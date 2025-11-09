Section 144 extended for 7 days in Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP): Punjab government on Sunday extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for seven more days, imposing a ban on all forms of protests, rallies, processions, sit-ins, gatherings, and similar activities until 15 November.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Section 144 prohibits four or more people from assembling at public places, the display of any kind of weapons, and the use of loudspeakers. The publication and distribution of provocative, hate-inducing, or sectarian material is also strictly banned.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the extension has been implemented to maintain law and order and protect lives and property. The decision was taken in light of terrorism and public safety concerns, as public gatherings and demonstrations could be exploited by malicious elements to carry out anti-state activities.

The spokesperson clarified that the restrictions under Section 144 will not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals, official duties of government officers, or courts. Loudspeakers are permitted only for the call to prayer (Azan) and Friday sermons.

The Home Department has directed widespread dissemination of the notification to raise public awareness and ensure compliance with the extended restrictions until 15 November.