Section 144 enforced in Abbottabad for one month to maintain law and order during Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 28 (APP): The district administration has imposed Section 144 across Abbottabad for one month in view of the prevailing security situation and to ensure peace during the holy month of Ramazan 2026.

According to an official handout issued by the Regional Information Office Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram enforced the restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on the recommendation of the District Police Officer amid security concerns.

Under the order, a number of activities have been banned throughout the district. These include wall chalking, unauthorized public gatherings of five or more persons deemed suspicious, provocative slogan chanting, illegal parking, pillion riding and one-wheeling on motorcycles, display of weapons, and the use of loudspeakers except for Azan and Friday sermons.

The ban also covers the transportation of chemicals hazardous to human life, distribution of objectionable material, sale of kerosene oil and petroleum products in containers, illegal cutting of trees, and flying of drones and quadcopters within district limits.

The order has taken immediate effect and will remain in force for 30 days. Authorities have warned that violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that any legal proceedings initiated during the enforcement period will remain valid even after the expiry of the order. The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities to maintain peace, harmony, and lawfulness during Ramadan.