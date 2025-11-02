Secretary reviews progress on under-construction structure plan roads in Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Punjab Secretary for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Noor-ul-Amin Mengal paid a detailed visit to the under-construction Structure Plan roads in the provincial capital to review the pace and quality of ongoing work.

He inspected the construction from Shadiwal Chowk to Nazaria-e-Pakistan Road and from Ayub Chowk to Abdul Sattar Edhi Road, accompanied by Director General LDA Tahir Farooq.

During the visit, DG LDA briefed the Secretary on the progress of various packages of the Structure Plan roads. DG PHA Raja Mansoor, MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed, and NESPAK officers were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary directed that work on all missing links of the Structure Plan roads in the provincial capital be started immediately to improve urban traffic flow. He instructed that all projects be completed as early as possible in a phased and coordinated manner.

It was informed that LDA is currently working on four major Structure Plan roads in Lahore under the Sustainable Development Model. The Secretary emphasized that completion of these roads will play a vital role in reducing traffic congestion in urban areas and improving public mobility.

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal further stressed the need to ensure the highest standards of construction quality in accordance with the approved SOPs. He also directed regular water sprinkling and strict enforcement of anti-smog measures at all active construction sites.