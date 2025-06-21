Secretary reviews Lahore Development Programme, orders faster execution

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 21 (APP): Punjab Secretary for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Saturday conducted an extensive field review of the Lahore Development Programme (LDP), inspecting ongoing schemes in Saggian, Shahdara and adjoining localities.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Gufran Ahmad, and other senior officials, the Secretary examined road, drainage and municipal-services upgrades designed to relieve congestion and improve living standards on the city’s northern fringe.

“The LDP is the bedrock of Lahore’s sustainable growth,” he said. “We will not compromise on pace or quality. Each scheme must deliver transparent, high-standard results that directly benefit the public” he added.

The secretary received detailed briefings on various infrastructure initiatives, particularly those related to water supply and sanitation. He directed all departments concerned to accelerate the pace of work while maintaining high standards, transparency, and a focus on public welfare.

WASA Managing Director Gufran Ahmad highlighted that various water and sanitation projects under the LDP are being fast-tracked to address urban service needs. He emphasized WASA’s commitment to ensuring timely and efficient delivery of essential public services.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza described the Lahore Development Programme as a reflection of the government’s focus on citizen welfare. He assured that all development schemes will be completed transparently and to the highest quality standards. He also emphasized the removal of obstacles to ensure the swift completion of projects, calling the LDP a cornerstone of Lahore’s long-term development.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq reiterated the department’s commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure, adding that modern urban planning is a major component of the LDP to meet the evolving needs of the city.

Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal made it clear that there will be no compromise on the speed or quality of development work. He stressed the importance of completing all projects under the LDP on time. He further stated that the continued support of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is crucial to the programme’s success. He added that the Lahore Development Programme plays a vital role in ensuring the city’s sustainability and economic progress.