Secretary Industries Punjab visits RDA to inspect under construction BFC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 22 (APP): Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department, Punjab Ehsan Bhutta along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to inspect the under-construction Business Facilitation Center (BFC).

The Secretary on the occasion said that the purpose of establishing the BFC is to provide maximum facilities to the industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC).

“In Lahore, we have done this work on December 4, 2023. The objective of establishing a BFC in Rawalpindi is to provide facilities to the business community in Rawalpindi city and to reduce their problems.

Ease of doing business is what the government is committed to and efforts are being made to provide all facilities under one roof. We have put red carpet instead of red tab to solve all the problems of the business community.”

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the authority was serving as the country’s inaugural business hub with the aim of highlighting the country at the World Economic Forum.

A Business Facilitation Center would soon be set up to bring all the services being provided by various departments under one roof to facilitate the business community, he added.

He said that the Business Facilitation Center would guide and process the applications of the investors for issuance of requisite NOCs/RLCOs.

He added that the departmental representative would also be available at BFC for prompt action and guidance on the requests of the business community within the stipulated period to improve the business environment in the city.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned that approval of individual commercial and industrial constructions should be made possible in 30 days, completion certificate in 30 days and change of land use in 45 days.

On the occasion, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafique, Chief Engineer RDA, Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Architecture, RDA Shuja Ali, Director MP&TE, Jamshed Aftab, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director, IT Dawood Khalid Awan, other officers and businessmen were also present.