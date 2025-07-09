Secretary Housing hails WASA over its efficient drainage system

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Sultan Bajwa has praised Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad over its prompt and effective drainage operations during the ongoing monsoon season and said that the government is committed to provide quality services to the masses.

He expressed these views during a visit to WASA emergency relief camps set up at Mandi Morr on Samundri Road and LCM School.

He said that despite 108 millimeter (mm) recent rainfall, WASA successfully cleared all major roads within a few hours by demonstrating its operational efficiency and preparedness.

During inspection, he also reviewed the operation of dewatering sets and verified staff attendance at the relief sites.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, special measures have been taken to provide drainage relief including the establishment of 18 emergency relief camps at key points in low-lying areas of Faisalabad city.

These camps are operational round-the-clock with sufficient staff working in three shifts to ensure timely response to rain-related challenges, he added.

Highlighting past issues, he said that in previous years, rainwater remained on roads for 12 or more hours. However, during the last two downpours, WASA managed to clear all major roads and intersections within 2 to 4 hours which reflected significant improvement in drainage response of the agency, he added.

He said that Managing Director WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema remained in the field positively and supervised the operations till midnight.

The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary further said that in line with the CM vision, extensive arrangements have been made to prevent rainwater stagnation which often damages road infrastructure.

He quoted the example of Madina Town’s greenbelt on Susan Road which has been strategically lowered below the service road level to allow automated drainage of rainwater.

He also shared his observations from Samundri Road and said that it was a site historically prone to water accumulation during rain but now not a single drop of water was present at this location.

He also commended WASA team for their outstanding efforts and dedication.