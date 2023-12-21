Second phase of operation against water theft; 6 illegal connections dismantled, 3 arrested

KARACHI, Dec 21 (APP):In a collaborative effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Water Board, a crackdown was launched against illegal water theft in Orangi Nullah, Nazimabad No. 1, part of the sprawling metropolis.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the ongoing second phase of operations specifically targets fresh water theft camouflaged as sub-soil boring.

The operation successfully dismantled six illegal 8-inch connections, leading to the arrest of three suspects. Seized items included heavy-duty motors, pump stations, and wires used for water theft.

Approximately 48 lakh gallons per day of water supply was reinstated following the operation, ending an annual loss of around Rs. 350 millions to the national exchequer caused by the theft.

Moreover, an illegal electric substation involved in stealing monthly electricity worth 3.5 millions was discovered during the operation. The stolen water from the Water Board’s 33-inch line was utilized to power a large ice house.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has executed 93 operations against 204 illegal hydrants, resulting in the closure of 29 and demolition of 175, leading to the arrest of 165 suspects.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh affirmed their commitment to persist with these operations until the complete eradication of illegal hydrants and water theft.