Second phase of LG polls in AJK from Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 01 (APP): The second round of local government (LG) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be held tomorrow [Saturday] where more than one million voters will cast their vote in four districts of Poonch division, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh and Haveli.

The first phase of the LG elections was held on November 27 in three districts of Muzaffarabad division while the third phase will be held in three districts of the southern Mirpur division on December 8.

According to the AJK election commission, all arrangements have been made for the second phase of polling in Poonch, Bagh, Haveli and Sudhanoti districts where 1,859 polling stations and 2,697 polling booths have been set up for 875 seats of local councils, including union councils, district councils, town committees, municipal committees, and municipal corporations.

Senior Member Election Commission Raja Farooq Niaz said the electioneering had ended on Thursday midnight and any party or candidate found involved in the election campaign after the end time would be punished under the provisions of the election act and code of conduct issued by the election commission.

“More than 5,000 additional security personnel have been deputed from Punjab and Khayber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) police while almost the same strength of the local police officials would be deployed at polling stations to maintain security, and law and order during the polling,” Mr. Niaz added.

He expressed optimism that like the first phase, the second phase of polling would also be concluded peacefully as the people of the region were literate and brotherhood exist in all the areas. However, he said the security had been placed up to the required standard to ensure a fearless atmosphere at polling stations for voters.