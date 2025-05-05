Search operations launched to ensured peace in district

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, May 05 (APP):Under the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah, all SHOs of SDPOs, along with police personnel, are conducting search operations and setting up special checkpoints at various important places and highways, including entry and exit routes, as well as snap checking to ensure peace in the district.

The police spokesman said the police teams of various police stations had arrested 20 accused and 51 suspects while conducting operations against criminal elements.

14 pistols, dozens of cartridges, 670 grams of hashish, and 335 grams of ice had been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, he added.

The spokesman said a proclaimed offender was also arrested, and a stolen bore machine was recovered from him.

The cases had been registered against the arrested accused in the relevant police stations, he added.