Search operations intensified across Rawalpindi, five illegal Afghan nationals detained

RAWALPINDI, Nov 26 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday carried out search operations across multiple areas of the district under the National Action Plan (NAP), checking the records of 1,865 individuals, a spokesman said.

He stated that on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, the operations were conducted in Pirwadhai, Ganjmandi, City, Waris Khan, Banni, New Town, Sadiqabad, Ratta Amral, Chauntra, Jatli, Rawat, Mandra, Wah Saddar, Civil Lines and Morgah.

Police teams inspected 832 houses, 712 shops and 41 hotels and detained five Afghan nationals residing illegally.

The spokesman said the particulars of 14 junkyards, three bus and truck stands and multiple tenants were also verified. Three cases were registered against individuals who had failed to record their tenancy details.

He said the purpose of the operations was to maintain law and order and curb crime. “All available resources are being utilised to uphold the rule of law and ensure public safety,” the spokesman added.