Scrutiny of nomination papers for reserved women seats from KP completed

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):The scrutiny of nomination papers for women’s reserved seats in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) quota has been completed.

Returning Officer Muhammad Fareed Afridi examined the nomination papers of Nargis Ali, Syeda Sonia Hussain, Samar Haroon Bilour, and Saeeda Jamshed, and subsequently issued Form 32, said the official document.

The nomination papers of Samar Haroon Bilour and Saeeda Jamshed were accepted as valid. However, the papers submitted by Nargis Ali and Syeda Sonia Hussain were rejected due to their names not being included in the party’s priority list.