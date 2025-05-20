Scorching heat grips provincial capital

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 20 (APP): The scorching heat continued to grip the provincial capital on Tuesday as temperatures soared to 42°C, with the real feel hitting a sweltering 46°C. The MET office has warned that the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist.

According to MET officials, much of the country’s plains will remain under the influence of an intense heatwave over the next four days. Daytime temperatures are forecast to stay 4 to 6°C above normal in the southern regions (Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan) and 5 to 7°C above normal in the upper regions (central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan).

They added that a continental air system is prevailing over most areas, with high atmospheric pressure currently dominant in central and southern Pakistan—a pattern likely to continue over the coming days.

The weather is expected to remain mainly hot and dry across the country, with extreme heat during the day in plain areas. Sibbi recorded the highest temperature in the country at a blistering 48°C, while Lahore reached 42°C.