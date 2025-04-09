School children planted saplings in Sirajia Park

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 09 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a tree plantation campaign at Sirajia Park Union Council 15 here on Wednesday.

According to a PHA spokesman, local school children, teachers, and other dignitaries participated actively in the campaign and expressed their solidarity with PHA’s clean and green mission by planting saplings with great interest.

On the instructions of Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, a tree plantation campaign was in full swing in the city.

Ranjha said that the young generation was a valuable asset of the nation and could play a vital role in bringing Pakistan to the path of development.

He added that trees and plants have great importance in the lives of humans and animals.

“We will continue to educate the young generation about the importance of tree plantation and will also continue to encourage them to plant trees and keep the environment clean.”