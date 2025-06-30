HomeDomesticSCCI,Urban Unit discuss environmental planning for Sialkot
Domestic

SCCI,Urban Unit discuss environmental planning for Sialkot

15
- Advertisement -
SIALKOT, Jun 30 (APP):Environment specialist from the Urban Unit Punjab,Saba Rafay on Monday visited the President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to discuss key aspects of environmental planning for Sialkot city.
The meeting emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the SCCI and the District Government in implementing effective mitigation measures to protect and enhance the city’s environment.
Both sides agreed on the need for sustainable strategies to address environmental challenges and ensure a greener future for Sialkot.
Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid was also present on this occasion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan