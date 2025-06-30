SCCI,Urban Unit discuss environmental planning for Sialkot

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Jun 30 (APP):Environment specialist from the Urban Unit Punjab,Saba Rafay on Monday visited the President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to discuss key aspects of environmental planning for Sialkot city.

The meeting emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the SCCI and the District Government in implementing effective mitigation measures to protect and enhance the city’s environment.

Both sides agreed on the need for sustainable strategies to address environmental challenges and ensure a greener future for Sialkot.

Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid was also present on this occasion.