Domestic

SCCI vice president visits Surgical Instruments unit

5
SIALKOT, Apr 24 (APP):Umar Khalid, Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) attended a meeting at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), where Louie Dane (Senior Economist, British High Commission) and Sabiha Ahmed (Green Growth Advisor) visited under the UKTP-ITC initiative to explore avenues for enhancing economic growth in Pakistan.
The delegation held productive discussions with stakeholders from the surgical industry, addressing key challenges including EU MDR compliance, high energy costs, and access to financing for SMEs.
The conversation focused on potential UK support in the form of compliance facilitation, vocational training, joint investments, innovation programs, and affordable financial solutions.
