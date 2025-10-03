SCCI urges DRAP to declare Hayatabad Industrial Estate as API Park

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to declare Hayatabad Industrial Estate as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Park.

Chairing a session on Promotion of Basic and Semi-Basic Drug Manufacturing in Pakistan, SCCI President called upon DRAP to give Hayatabad Industrial Estate as API Park. The session was organized by DRAP at the chamber house on Friday.

The chamber also demanded establishment of a state of the art Quality Control (QC) laboratory in Peshawar and stressed pragmatic steps for addressing issues of pharmaceutical industry.

On the occasion, DRAP officials briefed participants about reforms initiatives, boost of pharma industries and ease in licensing process and encouraging the basic and semi-basic manufacturing.

Participants unanimously suggested forming a joint committee and devising a mechanism for addressing issues of pharma industry.

SCCI Chief said that pharma industry is an important sector and having significant importance due KP close proximity to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic market. He emphasized tangible steps to address issues associated with pharma industries and encourage the investment in the potential sector.

The session was attended by Chairman Center Licensing Board, DRAP Dr Noor Muhammad Shah, Deputy Director Licensing Abdullah, Pharmacist, Prof Dr Fazle Nasir and Adnan Shahidullah.