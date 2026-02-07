SCCI to host seminar on AI

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Feb 07 (APP): The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is set to host a seminar on “Using AI for Export Sales & Marketing” as part of Indus AI Week 2026 at Sheikh Muhammad Shafi Hall, SCCI Auditorium, Sialkot.

The seminar is designed to provide practical guidance to SMEs and entrepreneurs on how to effectively use Artificial Intelligence to boost export performance. Key focus areas will include AI-based export client searching, product promotion and marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), product hunting, generative media, and social media and e-commerce optimization for global markets.

According to the SCCI, participants will gain hands-on insights into modern digital tools and strategies aimed at enhancing export potential and strengthening business presence in international markets.

The session will take place on Wednesday, February 11, at the SCCI Auditorium.