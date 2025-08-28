SCCI stresses citizen-trader cooperation for clean Pakistan

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Aug 28 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Sheri Gul on Thursday stressed the importance of cooperation from citizens and traders in making the Clean Pakistan project a success.

Speaking at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here, Gul highlighted that achieving desired cleanliness outcomes would be challenging without their support.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized that just as people keep their homes clean, it is equally essential to maintain cleanliness in markets.

Suthra Punjab Director Administration Major Waqas mentioned that 300 vehicles are currently lifting 575 tons of waste from Sargodha Tehsil.

He pointed out that while the waste management staff cleans streets by 8 am, shopkeepers often reopen their stores and throw waste back onto the streets.

He advised the shopkeepers to clean their stores at night to avoid littering the streets and using alternatives to polythene bags could reduce waste by 10 percent.

Traders were encouraged to place dustbins outside and inside their shops and educate customers to dispose of waste properly.

Participants emphasized that without infrastructure development, achieving 100 percent results for the Clean Punjab project would be impossible.

They highlighted that 25 percent of the city’s sewerage and 50 percent of its roads are in disrepair, necessitating urgent maintenance.

SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum stressed the importance of educating the younger generation about cleanliness and the role citizens and traders play in making the Clean Punjab project successful.

He emphasized that this initiative benefits everyone and requires collective effort.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders, and representatives of the organisation.