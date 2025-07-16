SCCI-SNGPL to set up special desk for business community facilitation

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 16 (APP):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Private Limited (SNGPL) have agreed to establish a special desk at chamber and appoint a focal person to facilitate the business community.

The agreement was reached during a meeting with high officials of SNGPL with president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazal Moqeem Khan here at the chamber house, according to a statement here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by DMD Operations Saqib Arbab, DMD (S) Faisal Iqbal, SGMD-North Taj Ali Khan, SGM (P) Khurram Ayub Khan, General Manager Peshawar region Waqasullah Shinwari, GM (RS) Majid Hussain, and and other senior officials of the SNGPL.

During the meeting, SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents of the chamber Zahiddulah Shinwari, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, members of the SCCI’s executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Adnan Nasir, Hassan Zahideen, Shams ur Rahim, former SVP Imran Khan Mohmand, and Chairman APCNGA Pervez Khan Khattak, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, office bearers, owners of CNG stations and representatives and SNGPL officials concerned were present.

Fazal Moqeem in his opening remarks highlighted the role and significance of SNGPL in the current scenario and lauded efforts of officials concerned of the department for swift resolution of commercial and industrial consumers issues.

SCCI chief demanded supply of gas for new CNG stations and industries at blended rates, abolishment of closure of CNG stations in upcoming winter season, increase of powers for regional offices to facilitate the local commercial, industrial and CNG consumers.

Similarly, he called for immediate approval of new connections for industries, commercial and CNG stations, as well as setting up Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) to swiftly address the grievances and issues of all categories of consumers.

Fazal Moqeem stressed reduction in security deposits, enforcement of insurance guarantee instead of cash and elimination of illegal and inappropriate treatment/handling of the recovery team.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting highlighted the issues, mostly related to stealing of gas meters, overbilling, recovery, disconnections, low gas pressure, theft and line losses.

Fazal Moqeem praised the department for running a 150,000 square meter network to improve the entire system.

SCCI chief said a TBS metering system has been introduced, which would monitor pressure and flow of lines.

SNGPL officials while responding to various queries and proposals stated that the company losses have been reduced to 5 percent because of concerted efforts and better planning and management of the department concerned.

Senior officials said SNGPL has adopted a pro-business strategy to facilitate businesses and industries.

They furthermore stated visible changes were brought in policies under a reform agenda for better and improved management and system.

SNGPL officials issued stern instructions on the occasion to contractors to immediately rehabilitate the infrastructure that were damaged during laying down gas supply lanes.

They also promised there will be no closure of gas supply for CNG and the industrial sector and low pressure in upcoming winter.

They assured the powers of GM will be increased and made it clear that misbehave with consumers, lethargy and slackness in services will be intolerable.

During the meeting, SNGPL and all partners as well as stakeholders agreed on resolving all issues with close coordination and consultation.