SCCI President attends Rwanda Coffee Festival 2026 in Islamabad

SIALKOT, Jan 30 (APP):President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Syed Ahtesham Mazhar on Friday attended the Rwanda Coffee Festival 2026 held in Islamabad.
According to SCCI,the festival highlighted Rwanda’s premium coffee industry and provided a platform to showcase the country’s high-quality coffee production and export potential.
The event was attended by diplomats,business leaders,traders and coffee industry stakeholders,aiming to promote international trade and cultural exchange.
Speaking on the occasion,Syed Ahtesham Mazhar appreciated Rwanda’s efforts to promote its coffee sector globally and said that such events help strengthen bilateral trade relations and create new business opportunities between Pakistan and Rwanda.
