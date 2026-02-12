SCCI hosts KIM Muzaffarabad delegation under PP&MC study tour

SIALKOT, Feb 12 (APP): The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) hosted a delegation from the Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM), Muzaffarabad, as part of the 8th Professional Planning & Management Course (PP&MC) Inland Study Tour.

The delegation, comprising faculty members and participants of the 8th PP&MC and led by Tariq Mehmood Butt visited the chamber to gain insights into the functioning and institutional framework of SCCI.

During the visit, participants were given a comprehensive briefing on SCCI’s mandate, core functions, major achievements, and operational challenges. The session highlighted the chamber’s role in service delivery, trade facilitation, and contribution to regional economic development.

The interaction also provided an opportunity for knowledge sharing and professional learning, enabling participants to better understand the role of business chambers in supporting industry and promoting economic growth.

Briefing the delegation members, SCCI President Syed Ahtesham Mazhar said the products made in Sialkot were in great demand in the global markets.

SCCI President said that the city is globally recognised for producing leather goods, sports equipment, surgical instruments, textiles, musical instruments, cutlery, and military uniform badges.

He said Sialkot industrialists are also introducing their own brands, whose demand was increasing globally.

He further said Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects.

Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Muhammad Murad Arshad was also present on this occasion.