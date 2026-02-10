SCCI hosts grand dinner to honor PM top exporters award winners

SIALKOT, Feb 10 (APP):A prestigious dinner ceremony was held by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) late last night to honor leading exporters who received the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Top Exporters Award for their outstanding contributions to the national economy.

The award recipients included Qaiser S. Shabbir of QSA Surgical (Private) Limited, Khawaja Masood Akhtar (H)(SI) of Forward Sports (Private) Limited, and Ameen Ahsan of Libraman International.

The event took place at a local marquee in Sialkot Cantt, with Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), Group Leader of the Sialkot business community and renowned businessman, attending as the chief guest.

During the ceremony, the honored exporters shared their success stories and experiences, offering valuable insights into their export journeys and notable achievements.

SCCI President Syed Ahtesham Mazhar, along with the executive committee members, warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and congratulated the award winners, praising their accomplishments as a source of pride for both Sialkot and the entire country. He emphasized that such recognitions inspire exporters to further strengthen Pakistan’s economy through increased global trade.

President Mazhar described Sialkot exporters as the “Roaming Ambassadors” of Pakistan, noting their role not only in generating crucial foreign exchange but also in promoting Pakistan’s name through their high-quality products.

He further highlighted that Sialkot, an industrial city in Punjab, is a major economic hub, contributing over $2 billion to $2.5 billion annually to Pakistan’s national exchequer through the export of value-added goods.

Group Leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) acknowledged Sialkot’s global reputation as a city of skilled craftsmen, known for its superior export-oriented products and technical expertise. He emphasized that Sialkot’s business community occupies a unique and respected position in Pakistan due to its robust industrial base, export excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The ceremony concluded with President Syed Ahtesham Mazhar and Group Leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh presenting shields to the winners of the prestigious Top Exporter Award. The event was attended by members of the Sialkot business community, celebrating the achievements of the region’s leading exporters.