SCCI Departmental Committee on Education inks MoU with GCWUS

SIALKOT, Jan 20 (APP):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on Education and other partner institutions was held at the SCCI under which free tuition would be given to matriculation students in government schools.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said that students of the education department of the GCWUS would teach poor girls of 9th and 10th class free in different schools of Sialkot. “This will not only reduce the financial burden of parents, but also help students who are weak in studies and they would not leave their education incomplete.

VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi further said that the university was providing opportunities for social service along with higher education and training of girls. SCCI Departmental Committee on Education Chairman Dr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja said that the pilot project was completed in 2019 in collaboration with the GCWUS ORIC Department which was very successful.

He said that the university as well as other institutions had been involved, so that free coaching could be given to matriculation students of more government schools. Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik appreciated the efforts of the Education Committee and termed the MoU a revolutionary step.

The GCWUS delegation was led by VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima while Director External Links Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammed Ashfaq, Chairperson of Department of Psychology Prof. Dr. Adnan, Director Media Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt and other staff participated in the meeting. A documentary made by students of the psychology department of the GCWUS was also shown, which was appreciated by the audience.

Delegations from other partner institutions, Education Department Sialkot, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Sialkot Welfare Council, Government Murray College and Government Jinnah Islamia College also participated in the MoU signing ceremony.