SBS holds outreach seminar at SU Thatta Campus

HYDERABAD, Mar 11 (APP):The Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBS), in collaboration with the University of Sindh Thatta Campus organized an outreach seminar on the Availability of data & services.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Thatta Campus Prof Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi welcomed the SBS team.

She appreciated the efforts of the Director General Bureau of Statistics Sindh Prof Dr Rafique Chandio for arranging the seminar.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of statistical data in research and policymaking.

Statistical officer from Sindh Bureau of Statistics Abdul Qayoom Pitafi delivered an insightful presentation on SBS’s role in data collection and its impact on governance.

Faculty members and students participated in discussions, making the session highly engaging.