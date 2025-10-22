SBP promotes women entrepreneurship, Digital & Islamic Banking

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan Zaheer Sabir said that the SBP was actively working on multiple initiatives to empower women economically, and Women Entrepreneurship Day will be marked on November 19 with full enthusiasm.

Speaking during a meeting with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, he said that SBP was providing special financial facilities, training programs, and business opportunities to support women-led enterprises. Deputy Chief Adeel Khan, Assistant Director Kiran Amjad, Naveed Chughtai, MCCI Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq, and Sajid Ansari were also present.

Sabir emphasized women play a vital role in Pakistan’s economy. To bring them into the financial mainstream, the State Bank has launched several projects including targeted loan schemes, digital banking access, and financial literacy programs. “Promoting women entrepreneurship will not only improve their living standards but also strengthen the national economy,” he added.

He said discussions were also held on strengthening the economy, promoting digital and cashless transactions, expanding Islamic banking, and facilitating the business community. The chief manager said the government and SBP are striving to encourage traders to adopt cashless systems to ensure transparency, security, and modernization in business practices.

He revealed that traders in commercial markets across the country, including Multan’s Ghardezi Market, Gulshan Market, and Grain Market, are being provided with QR codes to enable digital payments. “Results this year are encouraging compared to the last, as the business community is rapidly shifting to digital transactions,” he noted.

Sabir further said the banking system is being transformed along Islamic lines, and awareness sessions are being held to address public and business concerns. He assured that business community recommendations would be conveyed to the government to further improve the banking sector. “Sustainable economic stability requires collective efforts from all stakeholders,” he added.

MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh said the government should provide relief to the business community and encourage investment within the banking system. He proposed restricting capital flight to promote a documented economy.

He appreciated SBP’s progress in digital transformation and expressed MCCI’s commitment to collaborate with the central bank to promote women entrepreneurship and integrate women into the economic mainstream. Sheikh stressed that special focus should be given to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT), as the young generation is rapidly advancing in these fields.