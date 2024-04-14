SBCA campaigns for evacuation from dangerous buildings in view of rains

KARACHI, Apr 14 (APP):The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has launched a public awareness campaign in the wake of ongoing rains and in pursuance of the notification for rain emergency by the Commissioner Karachi.

SBCA has started its campaign for public awareness regarding dangerous buildings, a communique said.

SBCA teams carrying panaflex/sign board for public awareness were dispatched early in the morning.

They will make public announcements for evacuation from dangerous buildings, particularly in old city areas.