Saylani Welfare providing Rs 13 billion to needy people every year: Maulana Bashir

HYDERABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The Founder and caretaker of Saylani Welfare International Trust Pakistan Maulana Bashir Ahed Farooqui has said that the base of Saylani Welfare was on piety and sobriety, around 400000 children were receiving Information Technology education in the Governor House.

He expressed these views while addressing Industrialists and traders in the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Tuesday.

He said that Saylani Welfare was providing around Rs 13 billion to needy and destitute people every year and imparting education to IT and Chartered Accounting in different training centers.

He said that a Saylani Mass IT training center was about to complete on Auto Bhan Road while other IT training centers were also being established in Qasimabad while saylani Mass IT training centre would also be set up in Qasimabad however cooperation of Industrialists and traders was needed in this regard.

President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui while welcoming Maulana Bashir Ahmed Farooqui said that Saylani Welfare International does not need any praise which was running its administrative affairs amicably.

He said that modern trade disciplines were being taught in Saylani mass IT training centers, however, courses related to artificial Intelligence and marketing should also start in Saylani centres.

Vice President HCCI Owais Khan, Ahsan Naghar, Shafqat ullah Memon, Ejaz Ali Rajput, Salahuddin Qureshi, Nawab ud din, Muhammad Danish Khan, Muhammad Aslam Khan Deswali, Afzal Chavria and other were also present on the occasion.