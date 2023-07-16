Saving poor from cruel clutches of illegal profiteers

FAISALABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Weaker administration and poor enforcement of pricing mechanisms in any society leave wide space for illegal profiteers to fleece poor people of their hard-earned money thus widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

Especially when there is a volatile economic situation as we are passing through, the profiteering mafias become active to benefit from supply and demand gaps making the middle and lower middle class to suffer massively.

In such a situation, the poverty-stricken people are left with no option but to force the purchase of daily-use items at high rates particularly when their price-controlling authorities are inefficient.

This is also more than apathy that in agri-based countries like Pakistan, essential edibles are sold at desired rates by hoarders, wholesales and retailers only because the district administration falls short of dispensing its duties.

In many areas across the country especially small cities and towns, shopkeepers do not display rate lists and charge as per their will to utter neglect of the administration that enjoys a luxury life on taxpayers’ money but seldom secures their interests.

“It is really unbearable to come across enhanced prices of commodities even within days,” said Akram Khan, a retired employee of the Agricultural Department. “How come prices are raised so frequently when we indigenously produce many of the edibles.”

He mentioned milk, wheat, sugar, rice and a number of fruits produced locally and said, “not having a check on prices of these commodities apparently means weaker prices controlling mechanism and lethargy and inefficiency on part of the administration.”

Akram said last year he used to purchase milk at Rs 80 to 100 per litre which is now available at Rs 150 to 180. “Is it a commodity imported from abroad or has a dollar exchange rate effect? Do we import fodder or cattle feed items from abroad? If not, then why the milkmen are left free to charge as per their will.”

He said then there are quality issues as most milkmen and dairy farmers adulterate milk with unhealthy water as well as use other ingredients to produce substandard milk.

He also took exception of flour, sugar and rice prices – all indigenously produced commodities and said, “Is there anyone to check their prices? Will the Baboos exchanging pleasantries in air-conditioned rooms think of the heat a laborer bears to earn a few hundred rupees – of course not.”

Muhammad Ejaz Khan, an employee of a local industrial unit said although the government has fixed rates of daily use items yet the district administration fails to get implemented.”

“People are forced to purchase mutton at Rs 1600 to 2000 and beef from Rs 800 to 900 despite that the administration has fixed price for mutton at Rs.1300 to 1400 per kg and beef at Rs.650 to 700 per kg,” he said.

“And when I asked about the rate list of challenged the butchers to complain, they smiled saying complain wherever you desire, we shall sell on the same price,” Ejaz added. “I was helpless to listen to these bold assertions because we lacked proper implementation of the pricing mechanism.”

Then there is a strong nexus of hoarders and commission agents who create an artificial shortage of daily use items to charge desired rates.

“I am a vegetable grower. But when I approach the fruit and vegetable market to sell my products, the commission agents and market committees mafia force small growers like me to sell products at a lower rate,” said Usman Ali.

“Then there is another problem as if the growers refuse to sell their commodities at a lower rate, there is no space to store their perishable items and knowing this fact well, they are exploited by commission and market committees’ mafia,” he said.

He demanded the top government functionaries to push district administration to diligently do their duty and save the poor growers and buyers from exploitation by mafias.

The growers and consumers have also demanded strict implementation of consumer rights and price control laws and bring the violators within the traders’ community as well as functionaries of the government departments to book across the board.

Commenting on the situation, Asghar Ali, a spokesperson of local administration mentioned to a number of steps taken to bridle artificial price hikes. “The administration has activated price control magistrates besides fixing prices of daily use items and issuing daily rate lists.”

He said these magistrates pay surprise visits to mega stores, grocery and retail shops and inspect 35000 to 40000 shops per month in Faisalabad city. “The government has launched ‘Qeemat App’ for consumers to file their complaints regarding overcharging and profiteering.”

“Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, Ali Anan Qamar, has directed Price Control Magistrates to improve their performance and conduct frequent visits to curb profiteering and overcharging,” he claimed.

However, his claims seem like old stereotyped rhetoric as our ears listened to them for decades but to no gain as profiteering mafias freely plunder the poor consumers and small growers.

Even if the claims of administration are accepted for a while, then why an impact on prices could not be seen in markets – is a question boggling the mind of every consumer whose interests are the last thing to be protected in our society.

APP/iah/maz (APP Feature Service)