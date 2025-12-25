SAU strengthens academic excellence as Board approves 7 PhD degrees

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Academic and research activities at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, continue to gain momentum as the University’s 176th meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies (BAS) on Thursday approved the award of seven PhD degrees in various disciplines. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, while agenda items were presented by Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director, Board of Advanced Studies.

The approved scholars include Ms Nargis Shah of the Department of Plant Pathology for her research on integrated management of cotton leaf curl disease in Sindh, Muhammad Waris of the same department for his study on post-harvest blue mould rot of onion and its integrated management and Adnan for his work on investigation and management of Fusarium wilt of cucumber in high plastic tunnels in Balochistan.

The Board also approved the PhD degree of Awais Bin Shahid of the Department of Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry for his research assessing the impact of dietary selenium supplementation against concentrate diet-induced rumen epithelial injuries in goats, Jay Parkash Goil of the Department of Animal Product Technology for his study on the influence of genetic variants of kappa casein on the quality of milk and cheese, Ghulam Sarwer Kamboh of the Department of Entomology for his research on the effect of pest management on tomato fruit borer, and Mr Nabeel Akhtar of the Department of Plant Protection for his work on taxonomy, pathogenicity and management of major fungi associated with chili nurseries.

Addressing the scholars, Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal said that the approval of PhD degrees reflected the dedication of the candidates and the professional guidance of their supervisors. He emphasized that a PhD was not merely an academic qualification but a major responsibility, and urged scholars to ensure that their research outcomes contribute meaningfully to the province, the country, farmers and the wider community.

He noted that research on cotton leaf curl disease and post-harvest losses in onion was crucial for safeguarding Sindh’s major crops, while studies on cucumber diseases under plastic tunnels would support protected agriculture in arid regions. Dr Siyal added that research on selenium supplementation in goats would help improve livestock health and productivity, while work on genetic variants affecting milk and cheese quality could strengthen the dairy sector. He further observed that effective management of tomato fruit borer and fungal diseases in chili nurseries would directly benefit growers by reducing losses and enhancing crop yields.

The meeting was attended by Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean Facultu of Crop Protection and Director Advanced Studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Dr. Munir Ahmed Mangrio, Controller of Examinations Riasat Ali Kubar, along with heads of various departments, supervisors and other members.