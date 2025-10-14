SAU recognized for excellence in HEC quality assurance assessment

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing over 90% marks in the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Annual Performance Assessment, reaffirming its strong commitment to quality assurance and academic excellence.

The SAU spokesperson Gul Sher Lochi told on Tuesday that, SAU’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) secured an impressive 90.23 marks, earning the “Meeting Maximum Parameters Satisfactorily (MMPS)” rating in HEC’s performance evaluation for the year 2023–24. This achievement highlights the effectiveness of the university’s internal quality assurance mechanisms and its continued dedication to maintaining high academic standards.

The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA–HEC) conducts this annual performance assessment to strengthen Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) systems in higher education institutions and to promote a culture of quality. The 2023–24 evaluation covered multiple areas including Institutional Performance Review, Self-Assessment of Undergraduate and Graduate Programs, Accreditation through Respective Councils, Graduate Program Review, Functioning of the QEC Secretariat and the Implementation of HEC’s QA Policies (GEP 2023, Plagiarism Policy and Faculty Appointment Criteria).

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal congratulated Director QEC Dr. Saleem Masih Bhatti, former Director Engr. Riasat Ali Kubbar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi and the entire QEC team for their dedicated efforts and excellent performance, terming it a significant achievement for the university.