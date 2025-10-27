SAU inaugurates cutting-edge laboratory to advance fruit & root research

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam marked another milestone in its research advancement as Vice Chancellor Prof. Engr. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal inaugurated a state-of-the-art Postgraduate Laboratory for the comprehensive evaluation of fruit and root integrity under the laboratory strengthening program funded by the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

According to the SAU spokesperson, the Rs.3.5 million project aims to strengthen research infrastructure, foster innovation and promote hands-on scientific learning in horticultural sciences.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the department of horticulture, faculty of crop production, was attended by Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean faculty of crop production; Dr. Saba Ambreen Memon, Chairperson, department of horticulture, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director ORIC, faculty members and postgraduate students.

The newly established laboratory is expected to serve as a center of excellence for postgraduate students and faculty engaged in crop physiology, fruit quality enhancement, and root system development. It will further open avenues for collaborative research, innovation and skill development in post-harvest technologies and applied agricultural sciences.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal underscored the vital role of modern laboratories in achieving excellence and global relevance in agricultural research.

“Our goal is not only to strengthen research infrastructure but to align our agricultural research with international standards,” he said. “By adopting advanced tools and technologies, we can enhance the quality, safety and export competitiveness of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural commodities. This initiative will bridge the gap between academic research and practical industry needs.”

Dr. Siyal further lauded the support of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, noting that the initiative empowers universities to produce globally competent graduates and meaningful research outcomes that contribute directly to the national economy.

Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon, the project’s focal person, briefed participants on the laboratory’s objectives and the equipment procured under the SHEC grant. She shared that three advanced instruments, the Root Analysis System, Fruit Texture Analyzer and Dehydration Chamber, have been acquired to expand research capabilities in fruit and root evaluation.

The ceremony concluded with an inspection of the newly installed instruments and an interactive session on their application in future research and teaching activities.