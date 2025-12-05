SAU honors top pre-admission test achievers

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 05 (APP): For the first time in university history, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam honored candidates for their exceptional achievements in top positions during the pre-admission test. A prestigious ceremony was held at the main campus, Umerkot sub-campus and Khairpur College of Agriculture and Management Sciences here Friday to recognize the top achievers of the test conducted for various undergraduate degree programs. The event was attended by the parents of the candidates.

The SAU spokesperson told that the event recognized fifty outstanding students from Sindh, Balochistan and other regions of the country who secured top ten positions in the pre-admission entry test.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal presided over the ceremony, accompanied by Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi. During the event, the Vice Chancellor awarded appreciation certificates to all position holders, acknowledging their dedication and exceptional academic performance.

In the top positions, Umerkot’s Khan Chand secured first place with 92 percent marks, followed by Matiari’s Areesha Noor in second with 89 percent and while Mirpurkhas’s Hafza and Tharparkar’s Majnoon jointly claimed third position with 88 percent marks.

In his address, Dr. Altaf Siyal stated that recognizing high-achieving youth was a positive and encouraging tradition that motivates more students toward merit and excellence. He added that today’s young generation was talented, well-informed and capable, and providing them with education aligned with modern-day challenges was essential.