SAU conducts entry test for Undergraduate programme

HYDERABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam on Sunday successfully conducted its entry test for undergraduate degree programmes for the academic year 2025–26, attracting an impressive 5,707 candidates, including 905 female students, across examination centers established in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Umerkot and Quetta.

According to the university spokesperson, the Hyderabad center recorded the highest participation, where 4,247 candidates — among them 741 girls — appeared at Public School Latifabad. Simultaneously, the test was held at IBA Public School Sukkur, Government Degree College Umerkot, and BUITEMS Quetta. Umerkot hosted 560 male and 66 female candidates; Sukkur received 640 male and 96 female candidates; while Quetta accommodated 96 male and two female candidates.

The assessment consisted of 100 MCQs to be completed in 100 minutes. For smooth conduct of the test in Hyderabad, a total of 62 blocks were arranged, including 11 girls-only, 49 Pre-Medical, 12 Pre-Engineering, and one combined block. For the upcoming academic session, 1,785 seats have been earmarked for the main campus, 318 for the Umerkot campus, and 220 for Khairpur College of Agricultural and Management Sciences.

To ensure a secure environment, stringent measures—such as walk-through gates, police deployment and SAU’s internal security teams—were implemented across all four centers. Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal visited the main center in Hyderabad, reviewed the arrangements, and interacted with candidates for feedback.

Speaking to the media, Dr Siyal said that the large turnout reflected the students’ growing confidence in SAU’s modern academic programmes. He added that the university was introducing integrated degree programmes aligned with advanced agricultural sciences, emerging technologies and evolving market demands to help graduates compete both locally and globally.

The Vice Chancellor underscored SAU’s strengthened international linkages, industry–academia partnerships, and expanding research initiatives, aimed at providing students with enhanced practical training, improved skill development and opportunities for agribusiness growth. He said that a special fee package has been offered for female students at Khairpur College, alongside multiple scholarship options for deserving and high-achieving candidates.

Highlighting the increasing number of female applicants in agriculture, Dr Siyal described their participation as “a powerful agent of change,” reaffirming the university’s commitment to supporting young women in building successful careers in the sector.

Senior faculty members, deans, administrative heads and members of the Admission Organizing Committee were present during the visit.