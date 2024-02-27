Sartaj Aziz’s services to the nation can’t be forgotten: speakers

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):The great services rendered by Sartaj Aziz for Pakistan and the nation cannot be forgotten.

This was the crux of the speeches of speakers at a ceremony organized by Civil Services Academy (CSA) to pay homage to Sartaj Aziz (late) here on Tuesday.

Sartaj’s daughter, Tehmina Ayub, attended the ceremony as a special guest while other prominent participants – former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal, former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri, former Advisor on National Security Dr. Moeed Yousuf, former advisor on Finance Dr. Hafeez Pasha, former bureaucrat Dr. Ishrat Hussain, and CSA Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja addressed the ceremony that was also attended by 232 trainee officers of the 91st Common Training Programme.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Fatiha was offered for the deceased. The event featured a brief review of the significant periods of the deceased’s life, and an analysis of one of his books, “Between Dreams and Realities”.

On this occasion, the Civil Services Academy also announced the introduction of “Sartaj Aziz Corner” in his honor. The purpose of the event was to make the participants aware of the invaluable services of late Sartaj Aziz and to highlight all the aspects of his life which can be a beacon for today’s young generation in general and government employees in particular.

Sartaj Aziz had spent a large part of his life in the service of the motherland. Initially, he was an active member of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, later he became a part of the Pakistani Civil Service and played a prominent role in the field of politics as well as being a part of the international bureaucracy. Being associated with teaching and learning, he also acquired skills in writing and many important books came into existence with the movement of his pen.

Addressing the ceremony on this occasion, former Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal said, “I pay tribute to the administration of the Civil Services Academy who organized this ceremony to pay tribute to a personality like Sartaj Aziz who has been a role model for me throughout his life, I learned a lot from him in my political career.” He said that Sartaj Aziz was an excellent policy maker as well as a very truthful person and a non-controversial personality.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Sartaj Aziz personally achieved a lot and in every field he achieved a position which was recognized by the world as well. He said that Sartaj Aziz was very careful about discipline and ran the secretariat of the party in a good manner. In 1967, he came to the Ministry of Planning and then prepared several important economic plans for the country. He said that Sartaj Aziz was the founder of modern economic reforms, but unfortunately, due to the lack of democratic continuity in the country, his vision could not be implemented fully.

He said that Sartaj Aziz was the symbol of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, he continued to actively participate in all matters till the end, as a worker of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, he waited for 75 years for his dreams to be fulfilled but unfortunately, most of his dreams remained unfulfilled. He also wrote in his autobiography that this pain was indescribable for him.

Addressing the probation officers present at the ceremony, he said that the new officers should fulfill their dreams of making Pakistan an economic power while keeping the services and integrity of Sartaj Aziz in front of the nation during their services. He said that he would recommend to name the road after Sartaj Aziz and start scholarship for students.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “I have seen very few personalities like Sartaj Aziz in my life. I had a relationship with him for four decades. As a civil servant, politician, economist and as a teacher, he rendered excellent services in every field. He was an institution.”

He said that Sartaj Aziz’s experience in the Ministry of Finance would have been useful in foreign policy as well. He used to look at things not politically but also from an economic point of view and evaluate their effects from this aspect as well. He said that the life of the deceased is a beacon for all of us.

Former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri said that Sartaj Aziz was a versatile personality, and his services in terms of reforms in the agriculture sector in the country are a great achievement. He had vast experience not only in the economy but also in international affairs.

Kasuri said that FATA was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the recommendations of the committee headed by Sartaj Aziz, also prepared important reports on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir to the federal government which are worthy of praise.

Former Adviser on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that Sartaj Aziz always preferred national interest over political affiliation. “I have learnt a lot from him, personalities like him are rarely born,” he remarked.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain said that the deceased worked day and night to put the country’s economy on its feet. In 1990s, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh had been adopting similar economic policies and both the countries left Pakistan behind due to continuation of the democratic process there. “Unfortunately, we could not maintain the continuity of democracy, due to which we were left far behind in the race of development,” he added.

Tehmina Ayyub recalled her father’s childhood and said that her late father was a compassionate person. She said that her father spent his childhood as an orphan but he worked very hard and Allah Almighty had blessed him and given him esteemed positions in the world.

On this occasion, former registrar Beacon House University Farzana Shahid recited a poem to pay homage to late Sartaj Aziz and received applause from the participants.