Sargodha University celebrates Punjab culture day

SARGODHA, Mar 14 (APP):Sargodha University celebrated Punjab Cultural Day 2022 under the title “Wasda Punjab” here on Monday with the participation of a large number of students and faculty members.

The participants enjoyed rich and fascinating culture of Punjab showcased through folk music presentations, bhangra dance, horse dance show, poetry. Several participants wore thematically planned traditional Punjabi attire. Relishing traditional foods was a top notch activity of the day.



Various stalls were set up to attract the younger generation with the enchanting culture of Punjab. The stalls featured and displayed—‘ Punjabi rahtal (daily routine usage utensils), Kheis (blankets of various design), Sarson & Gandla da saag (Green leafy vegetable), Jalebiyan (sweet dish) weaver’s khaddi, bangles & hina, chitrakari (painting), namkeen & meethy chawal (sweet and salty rice), lassi’ etcand much more.

In the beginning of the day, a walk headed by Dean Faculty of agriculture Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem was also held on the campus to give awareness to the students about the culture, customs and traditions of Punjab.



Punjabi dance performance on the beats of dhol were also held which enthralled the audience.



Dean Faculty of arts and humanities Ghulam Abbass Gondal visited the stalls at the hockey ground and expressed his profound love for the culture of Punjab. He said that celebrating the day will encourage the students to understand, promote and preserve their cultural heritage.



The day was celebrated on the instructions of the Department of Higher Education and the Punjab Government.