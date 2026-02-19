Sargodha University celebrates Chinese New Year, opens Chinese Resource Lounge

SARGODHA, Feb 19 (APP): In a vibrant celebration of culture and enduring friendship, the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of China Studies, hosted a grand Chinese New Year ceremony, coupled with the inauguration of a newly established Chinese Resource Lounge.

The event formed part of the commemorative activities marking 75 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, to be celebrated at the University of Sargodha throughout 2026.

The ceremony was presided over by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas as chief guest, reflecting the university’s deep commitment to strengthening its partnership with China. The event drew an impressive gathering of deans, directors, faculty members, researchers, and students, underscoring the institution’s strong dedication to international academic cooperation and cultural diplomacy.

A key highlight of the occasion was the formal inauguration of the Chinese Resource Lounge. This milestone represents a significant step in enhancing the university’s academic infrastructure for Chinese language education, cultural studies, and China-focused research. Designed as a dynamic intellectual hub, the lounge houses a growing collection of books, journals, and multimedia learning materials. It offers a collaborative and inspiring environment for students and scholars engaged in Chinese studies, international relations, regional studies, comparative literature, and related disciplines, encouraging interdisciplinary dialogue and research.

The festive spirit of the day was further elevated by a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony commemorating the Chinese New Year. In his address, Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Dean of the Confucius Institute and Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies, eloquently highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Chinese New Year. He described it as a centuries-old tradition deeply embedded in Chinese civilization, symbolizing renewal, harmony, prosperity, and family unity.

Prof. Awan emphasized that celebrating such cultural traditions fosters mutual respect and strengthens people-to-people connections between Pakistan and China. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to serving as a bridge for cultural exchange and academic collaboration.

The event also featured cultural elements that enriched the atmosphere, including traditional Chinese music and decorative displays reflecting the depth and elegance of Chinese heritage. These elements provided participants with an immersive experience, reinforcing the spirit of cross-cultural appreciation.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge by both the Confucius Institute at UOS and the Pakistan Institute of China Studies to continue organizing academic seminars, cultural programs, and research initiatives. These collaborative efforts aim to further solidify educational ties, promote scholarly engagement, and deepen mutual understanding—laying the foundation for a lasting and prosperous Pakistan–China partnership.