Sargodha University, Algeria’s Agri Food Technology Centre agree to cooperate

SARGODHA, Oct 22 (APP):The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an Intent of Cooperation (IoC) with the Research Centre of Agri Food Technology, Algeria to enhance academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

According to the spokesperson for UOS here on Wednesday, the IoC was signed by UoS Director External Linkages, Prof Dr Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and Director of the Center of Agri Food Technology, Algeria Prof Nawel Boucherba.

According to the document, both parties agreed to strengthen and promote research cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

The cooperation will cover areas including the exchange of academic staff, collaborative research projects, sharing of analytical facilities, and organization of joint seminars, symposia, conferences, and workshops.

This partnership is expected to open new avenues for scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the field of agricultural and food technology, fostering international academic relations between Pakistan and Algeria.