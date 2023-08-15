SARGODHA, Aug 15 (APP):Police on Tuesday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and

weapons from them.

Police said teams of Jhawarian and Factory Area police stations conducted raids

and arrested eight accused, and recovered 1.3 kg hashish, 22 liters of liquor, two guns,

a pistol and a rifle.

They were identified as Murtaza,Umar Daraz,Qadir,Usman,Asghar,Zeeshan,Amir and Waqar.

Cases were registered against the accused.